Political scientist Azer Gasymly not released from country

Director of the Institute of Political Management Azer Gasymly was not allowed to leave the country this morning. At the border control of Baku airport he was told that the Interior Ministry had imposed a ban on his departure from the country. This was reported to Turan by the political scientist himself.

He said that he was going to visit Prague and then Berlin. The political scientist was not given any formal reasons. At the same time, he noted that he did not appear in recent criminal cases against activists.

‘I believe that the ban is a political decision and the pressure on me because of the sharp criticism of the policy of the authorities. The ban is illegal,’ Gasymly said.

He noted that he had returned to the country only a week ago and had not been told anything about the ban.

He applied to the Interior Ministry for clarification, but has not yet received a reply.

Gasymly did not rule out that after the end of COP29 (11-22 November) he may be arrested on some far-fetched charges.

The press service of the Interior Ministry confirmed the information about Gasymly's appeal and noted that ‘the issue is being clarified’.

* Gasymly is known for his active civil position and criticism of the Azerbaijani government's policy in the media and social networks.

Earlier, when he was a member of the Majlis of the Republican Alternative Party, he was subjected to administrative arrest.

Recall that in 2016, he was already banned from leaving the country. However, in December 2018, the European Court of Human Rights recognised the ban on foreign travel for 11 Azerbaijani citizens, including Gasymly as unlawful.