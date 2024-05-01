Another activist was summoned to the city police
On May 3, public activist Abulfaz Gurbanli was summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters as a witness, Gurbanli himself informed Turan. The activist was refused to be informed on what criminal case he was summoned. "They would tell me about the reason when I came," Gurbanli said. It is possible that Gurbanli may be questioned "in the case of “Abzas Media”. However, as Gurbanli himself stated, he is in no way connected with the publication of “Abzas Media.”
Gurbanli has been engaged in socio-political activities since 2002, was a member of the Popular Front Party, headed its youth committee since 2008, and in 2013 was elected deputy chairman of the organization. He resigned from the party in 2015. Since 2021, he has been the co-founder and executive director of the public association "Article 54".
The organization promotes issues of public participation, public control, community development, etc.
