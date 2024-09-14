APFP Activist Attempts Suicide in Detention Center (updated)

The arrested person Mehman Aliyev reported that he swallowed a small battery used in a radio receiver. He was transferred to a medical institution for examination and health monitoring. Currently, he has no health problems, the Penitentiary Service told Turan.

Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), attempted suicide on September 13 in the Kurdakhani Detention Center No. 1. As a result, he was hospitalized in the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility, according to Turan, citing Aliyev’s father, Aydin Aliyev. According to Aydin Aliyev, his son called him today and reported the suicide attempt as a protest against what he perceives as unjust criminal prosecution.

"My son is innocent. He was merely filming the police arresting his cousin in Shirvan. Because he did not delete the video but instead posted it online, a criminal case was opened against him on drug charges. This accusation is entirely false," said Aydin Aliyev. He noted that Mehman Aliyev attempted suicide after being summoned for questioning. "It is possible that Mehman faced renewed pressure. After his arrest, he was beaten and had ribs broken. This injustice led him to take such a step," said Aydin Aliyev. The father mentioned that battery remains in Mehman Aliyev's body and his condition is "not good." Lawyer Fahreddin Mahdiyev told Turan that Mehman Aliyev denies the charges.

"Mehman Aliyev does not admit guilt. He believes he is being persecuted for his social media activities and for distributing videos about officials and law enforcement," said Mahdiyev.

On May 22 of this year, police in Shirvan attempted to detain Ali Isaev, Mehman Aliyev's cousin. Aliyev publicized a video of the attempted detention and an audio recording of phone conversations with police officers demanding the video be deleted. After the incident, Aliyev went to Baku and was detained on May 23. Party members claim that Aliyev is being persecuted for spreading videos critical of the police, a claim denied by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.