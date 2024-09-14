  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijani serviceman killed by gunshot
The news agency Turan
Azerbaijani serviceman killed by gunshot

A serviceman of the No. military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, soldier Nurbala Asif oglu Bagirov, was killed by a gunshot. This was reported by the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case has been opened in the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

 

