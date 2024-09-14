Azerbaijani serviceman killed by gunshot
A serviceman of the No. military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, soldier Nurbala Asif oglu Bagirov, was killed by a gunshot. This was reported by the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.
A criminal case has been opened in the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Politics
- 14 September 2024, 22:25
The head of the British intelligence service MI 6 Richard Moore arrived in Baku on 14 September and delivered a lecture at the ADA University.
- 14 September 2024, 18:58
Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), attempted suicide on September 13 in the Kurdakhani Detention Center No. 1. As a result, he was hospitalized in the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility, according to Turan, citing Aliyev’s father, Aydin Aliyev. According to Aydin Aliyev, his son called him today and reported the suicide attempt as a protest against what he perceives as unjust criminal prosecution.
- 14 September 2024, 11:53
Another U.S. senator has addressed the Azerbaijani authorities on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in connection with Qubad İbadoğlu's 53rd birthday.
- 14 September 2024, 11:18
U.S. President Joe Biden and his British guest, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine strike back with long-range Western-supplied missiles deep inside Russia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
