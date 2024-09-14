Weather Forecast for Baku and the Surrounding Areas on Sunday

Changeable cloudiness weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 15. In the morning, there is a chance of brief rain showers in some suburban areas, and a moderate northeast wind will blow. The air temperature will range from +19 to +22°C at night and from +26 to +29°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In some mountainous and foothill areas, there will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms. In certain locations, the precipitation may be heavy, with a possibility of hail. In high-altitude regions, wet snow is expected. Rainfall will gradually cease by afternoon. At night and in the morning, light fog is expected in some areas, with a moderate eastern wind blowing, which may strengthen in some places. Air temperatures will range from +16 to +20°C at night and from +25 to +30°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +5 to +9°C at night and +11 to +16°C during the day.