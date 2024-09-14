Weather Forecast for Baku and the Surrounding Areas on Sunday
Changeable cloudiness weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 15. In the morning, there is a chance of brief rain showers in some suburban areas, and a moderate northeast wind will blow. The air temperature will range from +19 to +22°C at night and from +26 to +29°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
In some mountainous and foothill areas, there will be intermittent rain and thunderstorms. In certain locations, the precipitation may be heavy, with a possibility of hail. In high-altitude regions, wet snow is expected. Rainfall will gradually cease by afternoon. At night and in the morning, light fog is expected in some areas, with a moderate eastern wind blowing, which may strengthen in some places. Air temperatures will range from +16 to +20°C at night and from +25 to +30°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +5 to +9°C at night and +11 to +16°C during the day.
- Politics
- 14 September 2024 11:53
Social
- 14 September 2024, 10:57
In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan ramped up its efforts to combat drug addiction and the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with significant results reported by the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the permanent working group of the commission has revealed both successes and ongoing challenges in the country’s battle against narcotics.
- 14 September 2024, 10:55
Fatma Sattarova, a prominent public figure and chairperson of the Azerbaijan War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans Organization, has passed away at the age of 102.
- 14 September 2024, 10:17
A sharp decrease in crime has been recorded in Azerbaijan during the first seven months of 2024, marking a significant achievement in the country’s efforts to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 18,518 crimes were registered from January to July 2024, which is 21.7% less than the same period in 2023.
- 13 September 2024, 16:57
As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bakcell invites all fans to visit its stand at the Seaside Boulevard, showcasing innovative solutions.
