Calls for the Full and Unconditional Release of Qubad İbadoğlu Continue
Another U.S. senator has addressed the Azerbaijani authorities on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in connection with Qubad İbadoğlu's 53rd birthday.
Senator Kris Van Hollen writes: "Qubad Ibadoglu is a respected economist and activist who has been imprisoned for 274 days in Azerbaijan for exposing corruption. Yesterday, he celebrated his birthday in solitary confinement. This is a sham case by the Aliyev regime, that's crushed dissent at very turn. He must be freed!"
For your information, it is also noted that in addition to Senators Ben Cardin and Kris Van Hollen, eight other U.S. Congress senators and 34 members of the House of Representatives have signed draft resolutions No. 616 and No. 1212, which condemn Dr. Qubad İbadoğlu's treatment by the Azerbaijani government and demand his immediate release.
- 14 September 2024 11:18
