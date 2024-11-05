Farid Mehralizadeh
Appeal court fails to lift arrest from Mehralyzadeh's car
The Baku Court of Appeal on 4 November considered an appeal against the arrest of economist Farid Mehralizadeh's car detained in the 'Abzas Media case', lawyer Javad Javadov said.
He said the appeal was not satisfied and the court upheld the Khatai court's decision to arrest Mehralizadeh's personal car.
The prosecution claims that he purchased the car with funds acquired through ‘criminal means’. Mehralyzadeh himself denies this allegation.
The defence submitted documents that Mehralyzadeh as head of department in a commercial bank, had annual income of 50,000 manats for 3 years, while the cost of the car with customs clearance was no more than 20, 000 manats.
The economist's wife Nargiz Mukhtarova also appealed, pointing out that the car was purchased during the joint marriage and her personal income allowed her to purchase such a car.
*Mekhralizadeh was arrested on 1 June on smuggling charges.
Subsequently, he was also charged with other economic offences.
On 6 September, Mehralizadeh's arrest was extended until 19 December.
He denies the charges and considers them fabricated. Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner.
