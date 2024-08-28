Appeal court keeps Bakhruz Samedov in custody
Appeal court keeps Bakhruz Samedov in custody
The day before the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the appeal against the arrest of political scientist Bakhruz Samedov, accused of state treason, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan.
‘Bakhruz Samedov claimed his innocence in court. He said he is exclusively a supporter of peace and has always been against wars and human losses. I asked the court to release Samedov from custody for the investigation period. I explained that if he would not come to the investigation, then let them take him into custody. However, the court did not satisfy our petition and complaint,’ the lawyer said.
It may be recalled that Samedov was detained on 21 August, and two days later the court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for four months. He is charged under Article 274 (state treason) of the Criminal Code.
The EU and a number of international NGOs have condemned the prosecution of Samedov, who is known for his pacifist views.
Add that he is known for publishing critical articles and commentaries against the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. He is a contributor to "OC Media" and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.
