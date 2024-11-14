Armenia and Azerbaijan: Time for a Strategic Deal, Says Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made an unexpected statement during a government session, emphasizing the need for a strategic deal with Azerbaijan. According to him, the future peaceful coexistence of the two countries must be guaranteed for the next century, and addressing this issue is the most crucial and fundamental task for both sides.

“I believe that for long-term peaceful coexistence, Armenia and Azerbaijan need not just a peace treaty or other agreements but a strategic deal,” Pashinyan declared. He noted that it is essential to clearly define “the framework in which we plan to live as independent neighboring states over the next 100 years.”

Pashinyan also hinted at his vision for future relations, based on the concept of a “real Armenia.” Although specific details remain undisclosed, the Prime Minister’s statements indicate his desire for a radical revision of the diplomatic approach, potentially suggesting a more pragmatic outlook on future relations with Azerbaijan.

On Monday, Armenia submitted its proposals on the remaining two articles of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan. This marked a step towards concluding months of negotiations, during which the parties have been striving to reach consensus on key issues, including territorial claims and border demarcation conditions.

Pashinyan's announcement came after his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan. The Armenian Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the results of the conversation, noting that the dialogue was conducted in a constructive atmosphere. Meanwhile, Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to the Azerbaijani President, stated that the sides plan to resume discussions on the peace treaty in December, after Baku completes preparations for participation in the international climate conference COP29.

On November 5, Armenia received Azerbaijan's counter-proposals on the draft peace treaty, now in its 11th revision. This underscores the complexity of the negotiations and the number of compromises that have already been discussed by the parties. Both Pashinyan and Aliyev have repeatedly expressed their readiness to reach a historic agreement, but the reality suggests that the path forward will be challenging.

Pashinyan’s call for a strategic deal prompts questions about a potential shift in the traditional diplomatic course. The emphasis on a strategic deal, rather than just a peace agreement, reflects an understanding that previous methods of conflict resolution have not led to a lasting solution.

This new approach could lay a sustainable foundation for peaceful relations, considering the complex history of enmity and tension. However, despite the positive signals from the leaders, significant questions remain: What will be the real substance of this strategic deal? And can Baku and Yerevan overcome their historical mistrust to build a foundation for peaceful coexistence in the decades ahead?

The December negotiations will be a crucial test for both leaders.