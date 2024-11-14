ICDR and Forum 2000 Raise Alarm Over Worsening Human Rights in Azerbaijan
The International Coalition for Democratic Renewal (ICDR) and Forum 2000 Foundation expressed grave concerns over the escalating repression of civil society in Azerbaijan, issuing a joint statement. The groups highlighted the government's intensified crackdown on lawyers, journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, painting a stark picture of a country where dissenting voices are systematically silenced.
According to ICDR, Azerbaijan has been employing tactics such as fabricated charges, arbitrary detentions, and judicial harassment, resulting in a state of paralysis within civil society. The coalition estimates that there are currently over 300 political prisoners in Azerbaijan, many of whom face harsh conditions, including mistreatment and violence.
Prominent figures such as Anar Mammadli, Bahruz Samadov, Akif Gurbanov, and Gubad Ibadoghlu are among those targeted, but the repression extends far beyond these well-known names. Despite mounting international criticism from the Council of Europe and the United Nations, Azerbaijan has shown little inclination to heed calls for reform.
The statement from ICDR comes ahead of the COP29 summit in Baku, an event that the Azerbaijani government is using to project an image of stability and progress. "While the government showcases its commitment to global climate action, it continues to ignore its obligations under international human rights law," the groups noted.
The ICDR and Forum 2000 are demanding the unconditional release of all political prisoners, urging the Azerbaijani authorities to align domestic legislation with international human rights standards and to cooperate fully with monitoring mechanisms of the UN and Council of Europe.
The groups also called on the international community, including the EU and the United States, to use the COP29 discussions as an opportunity to raise awareness about human rights abuses in Azerbaijan. They urged delegates to publicly advocate for the release of political prisoners and condemn the ongoing silencing of opposition voices.
The statement concluded with a plea for solidarity with the victims of repression and a call for concrete actions to ensure accountability and uphold democratic principles in Azerbaijan.
