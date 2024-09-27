Armenia-Azerbaijan: A Few Outstanding Issues To Be Breached, U.S. Says, Eyeing COP29 As 'Opportunity'
The United States said on Friday it's hoping that Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan could finalize a peace agreement by COP29, the United Nations annual climate conference, which will take place in Baku this fall, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Yesterday's meeting was to focus on how we might bridge what remaining gaps there are, because we see, as we look ahead to COP29 in Azerbaijan, that's an opportunity, potentially, for the two parties to come together and demonstrate to the world that they're entering a new relationship with one another," Tom Sullivan, the State Department's senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, told TURAN's U.S. correspondent during a briefing at the Department's New York Foreign Press Center.
Sulivan, the State Department's Counselor, who was present at yesterday's trilateral meeting between Secretary Antony Blinken and his Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, said that both sides have made "significant progress over the last couple of years on a number of specific elements of what could be a peace treaty."
"There were a few outstanding issues," he added. "... What we agreed to yesterday is that we will continue to identify some potential solutions to some of the issues that we need to resolve," he told TURAN's correspondent.
He went on to add, "The teams will continue to work over the coming days and weeks and see whether or not we can actually get to a place where the two countries are in position to finalize the peace agreement."
Sullivan also stressed that Secretary Bblinken had been engaged on this topic "since going back a number of years".
"We believe the prospects of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be transformative, obviously, not for just their relationship, but for the whole region," he concluded.
- 27 September 2024 18:08
Politics
- 28 September 2024, 14:06
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on a hunger strike for 107 days while in detention, is facing pressure to end his protest, Gasimov’s relatives said.
- 28 September 2024, 12:12
A year after the organized departure of the entire Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh, only 2.6% of the former Armenian residents of the region have obtained Armenian citizenship. According to the Armenian Migration Service, out of approximately 120,000 displaced individuals, only 3,226 people have received Armenian passports.
- 28 September 2024, 12:05
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits. The document was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests.
- 28 September 2024, 11:04
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
