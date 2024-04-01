https://mod.gov.az/
Armenia deploys assault weapons on the border – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
On March 31, 2024, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released official information on the recent concentration of units and combat vehicles of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border.
The concentration of troops by Armenia along the conditional border and the establishment of offensive strongholds, the setup of long-term firing points in various directions, and the construction of fortifications were detected through special technical means, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, and under visual observation.
Artillery systems, other assault weapons and heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces are being deployed in newly built reinforced concrete fortifications.
We once again declare that the Azerbaijan Army will resolutely suppress any possible provocation of Armenia, and the Armenian military-political leadership and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation.
Politics
-
The United States is 'concerned' with the destabilizing actions of Russia all around the region, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during Monday briefing when asked about the latest reports linking Russian intelligence to mysterious so-called "Havana Syndrome" symptoms experienced by U.S. diplomats abroad, including in Tbilisi.
-
- 2 April 2024, 11:00
The United States on Monday condemned the latest extension of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention after a court in Kazan ordered her to remain in custody until June, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Bichenak, Shahbuz district.
-
The United States believes that the only way to ensure a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the negotiating table, the State Department said on Monday, adding that it will continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review