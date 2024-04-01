    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(46 minutes ago)
Armenia deploys assault weapons on the border – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

On March 31, 2024, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released official information on the recent concentration of units and combat vehicles of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border.

The concentration of troops by Armenia along the conditional border and the establishment of offensive strongholds, the setup of long-term firing points in various directions, and the construction of fortifications were detected through special technical means, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, and under visual observation.

Artillery systems, other assault weapons and heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces are being deployed in newly built reinforced concrete fortifications.

We once again declare that the Azerbaijan Army will resolutely suppress any possible provocation of Armenia, and the Armenian military-political leadership and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation.

