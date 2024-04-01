Issuing permits for taxi operations has begun

Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs wishing to engage in taxi services in Azerbaijan must already act on the basis of the appropriate permits.

Permits are issued electronically through the “Carriers” system of the “AYNA” information system - the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

Users must follow the link https://e-xidmet.ayna.gov.az/ and select the application section for obtaining permission in the field of passenger and freight transportation by road. Since the electronic system is integrated into the information systems of relevant government agencies, the number of required documents is reduced to a minimum, and it is also possible to add scanned copies of documents related to information that cannot be obtained from other government agencies.

Legal entities or individual entrepreneurs operating without permission, as well as taxi booking operators, will be subject to sanctions in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan. This is stated in a press release from the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency.