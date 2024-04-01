Issuing permits for taxi operations has begun
Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs wishing to engage in taxi services in Azerbaijan must already act on the basis of the appropriate permits.
Permits are issued electronically through the “Carriers” system of the “AYNA” information system - the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.
Users must follow the link https://e-xidmet.ayna.gov.az/ and select the application section for obtaining permission in the field of passenger and freight transportation by road. Since the electronic system is integrated into the information systems of relevant government agencies, the number of required documents is reduced to a minimum, and it is also possible to add scanned copies of documents related to information that cannot be obtained from other government agencies.
Legal entities or individual entrepreneurs operating without permission, as well as taxi booking operators, will be subject to sanctions in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan. This is stated in a press release from the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency.
As one of the systemic players in the digital ecosystem, “Azercell Telecom”, has maintained its status as the country's leading mobile operator in 2023. Currently, the company's geographic coverage extends to 94.50% of the country, while its population coverage stands at 98.35%.
CJSC "Resort" in the village of Buzovna, which is under the jurisdiction of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, has launched a project for laying a sewer pipeline, which originates from the main sewer pipeline next to the boarding school nom.13 and then it follows to the Khazar sanatorium and the Sheki recreation center, which are located next to the sanctuary and the Ali Ayagi Mosque (Ali's Foot).
Municipal elections were held in Turkey on March 31. The election race was held in 81 cities, 973 districts and 390 towns. It was announced that the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), won 37.74 percent of the vote, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (NDP) - 35.49 percent. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also admitted that the party he leads did not get the desired result in the local government elections.
Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Tuesday. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. Wind is south-eastern, moderate. Air temperature at night is +6+11, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.
