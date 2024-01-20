    • flag_AZ
  Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan

Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan

The news agency Turan

Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan

"During the peace process, Armenia expects Azerbaijan to guarantee the absence of hidden territorial claims and is ready to mutually provide the same guarantees to Azerbaijan," stated  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech to members of the ruling Civil Contract party. 

According to him, the parties have recently stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan do not have territorial demands on each other and mutually undertake not to make such territorial demands in the future.

  • Эл

    2024-01-20

    Ого, Азербайджан уже стал гараннтом? От кого интересно мы должны оберегать Армению? Разве кто то посягал на их территорию? И куда делись Россия , Франция и США с Ираном?

