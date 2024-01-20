Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
Armenia expects guarantees of territorial integrity from Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
"During the peace process, Armenia expects Azerbaijan to guarantee the absence of hidden territorial claims and is ready to mutually provide the same guarantees to Azerbaijan," stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech to members of the ruling Civil Contract party.
According to him, the parties have recently stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan do not have territorial demands on each other and mutually undertake not to make such territorial demands in the future.
Leave a review
-
-
- Politics
- 20 January 2024 15:07
Politics
-
- 21 January 2024, 19:14
The Azerbaijani authorities do not provide details of the investigation into the case of the leaders of the Karabakh separatists detained in the detention center of the State Security Service in Baku.
-
- 21 January 2024, 12:50
Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek visited the Alley of Martyrs and made a touching entry on X account in connection with the anniversary of the January 1990 tragedy.
-
Today, the ambassadors of the European Union and the US Ambassador visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of innocent victims on January 20, 1990.
-
- 20 January 2024, 15:07
The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ and EFJ) expressed alarm over the arrests of media representatives in Azerbaijan. The document indicates that since November 2023, 10 journalists have been detained and arrests have also continued in recent days. In particular, it is indicated that on January 13, Elnara Gasimova, a reporter for the investigative news site “Abzas Media,” was subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months by a court decision on charges of smuggling.
1 comment
Эл
2024-01-20
Ого, Азербайджан уже стал гараннтом? От кого интересно мы должны оберегать Армению? Разве кто то посягал на их территорию? И куда делись Россия , Франция и США с Ираном?