IFJ and EFJ called for the release of journalists arrested in Azerbaijan

The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ and EFJ) expressed alarm over the arrests of media representatives in Azerbaijan. The document indicates that since November 2023, 10 journalists have been detained and arrests have also continued in recent days. In particular, it is indicated that on January 13, Elnara Gasimova, a reporter for the investigative news site “Abzas Media,” was subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months by a court decision on charges of smuggling.

Two days later, JAMnews news journalist Shahin Rzayev was arrested on charges of "petty hooliganism" and sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest. (The next day, the court of Appeal replaced his arrest sentence with a monetary fine and released the journalist, note. Turan).

"November 2023 marked the beginning of repression against investigative publications and journalists critical of the government, as well as two activists and one opposition politician on trumped-up charges," the IFJ-EFJ statement continued.

Among the media organizations that have been attacked is, in particular, “Abzas Media,” a publication dealing with human rights investigations, the document emphasizes. The statement, in particular, points to the arrests on charges of smuggling of the publication's director Ulvi Hasanli, editor-in-chief of “Abzas Media” Sevinj Vagifgizy, and three other journalists.

"If they are found guilty on the dubious charge of “conspiracy to smuggle money into the country,” they face up to eight years in prison," the IFJ-EFJ statement continued.

The head of the online TV channel “Kanal-13” Aziz Orujev and Shamo Eminov, who collaborates with this resource were arrested on the same charges. Another journalist of this channel, Rufat Muradli, was administratively arrested for 30 days (he is already at large, note. Turan).

IFJ and EFJ Secretaries General Anthony Bellanger and Ricardo Gutierrez called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all arrested journalists and drop trumped-up charges against them.