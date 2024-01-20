The ambassadors of the United States and the European Union paid tribute to the victims on January 20
Today, the ambassadors of the European Union and the US Ambassador visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of innocent victims on January 20, 1990.
The head of the EU MISI, Peter Michalko, wrote on his Facebook page that "together with his colleagues from Strange, the EU honored the memory of the victims of the tragedy of Black January 1990, killed by Soviet soldiers."
In turn, U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby wrote: “Today we mark the tragic events of Black January and remember those who perished. We offer our condolences to their friends and family members.”
