Armenia has returned an Azerbaijani soldier

Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan.

Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia announced on Monday that the criminal prosecution against Panakhov has been terminated. According to the committee, the decision was made after receiving factual information indicating that Panakhov had inadvertently strayed near Armenian positions due to being disoriented in the challenging weather conditions.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had previously reported that Panakhov went missing on February 28 while navigating between positions in the Lachin district during inclement weather.