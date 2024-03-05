Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku

On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.

In turn, Gulrez also noted the importance of expanding cooperation in strengthening bilateral military cooperation. The sides further exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.

The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani working group of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Pakistan took place today at the Ministry of Defense. The sides discussed issues of military education, operational planning, joint exercises and other issues.