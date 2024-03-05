Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku
Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
In turn, Gulrez also noted the importance of expanding cooperation in strengthening bilateral military cooperation. The sides further exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.
The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani working group of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Pakistan took place today at the Ministry of Defense. The sides discussed issues of military education, operational planning, joint exercises and other issues.
Politics
-
- 5 March 2024, 23:53
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
-
- 5 March 2024, 20:02
As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.
-
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:51
Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.
Leave a review