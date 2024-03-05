Two Unions of cinematographers have united
On March 5, a joint conference of two unions of cinematographers of Azerbaijan was held in Baku. The participants decided to merge the two unions into a single Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan. People's Artist Rasim Balayev was elected the new head of the Union.
The Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan was established in 1963, and in recent years it has been headed by Rustam Ibrahimbayov. After his relations with the government soured, the authorities created an alternative Union of cinematographers in 2012, headed by Shafiga Mammadova. Rustam Ibrahimbayov died in 2023, and the issue of uniting the two unions was a matter of time.
Culture
- 3 March 2024, 17:12
The YARAT Art Center in Baku continues to serve as a hub for cultural expression and dialogue, offering visitors a space to engage with thought-provoking exhibitions. Currently, the center presents two exhibitions: "Equinox" and "Checked and No Mines."
In recent times, independent artists in Azerbaijan are facing a daunting challenge: the scarcity of space. Whether it's financial constraints, lack of suitable venues, or bureaucratic hurdles, artists like Elvin Adigozal and Aynur Zarintaj find themselves grappling with obstacles that hinder their creative expression.
- 12 January 2024, 13:32
In an era defined by rapid living, modern audiences crave concise, impactful experiences over lengthy films and performances.
- 9 January 2024, 12:01
Prominent Azerbaijani writer, doctor of philological sciences Chingiz Huseynov passed away in Jerusalem on 9 January at the age of 94. Note that Chingiz Huseynov was born in Baku on 20 April 1929. He entered the philological faculty of Azerbaijan State University, and from the second year he transferred to Lomonosov Moscow State University, where he graduated in 1962. He attended postgraduate studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the USSR Academy of Sciences, where he defended his PhD thesis.
