Two Unions of cinematographers have united

Two Unions of cinematographers have united

On March 5, a joint conference of two unions of cinematographers of Azerbaijan was held in Baku. The participants decided to merge the two unions into a single Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan. People's Artist Rasim Balayev was elected the new head of the Union.

The Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan was established in 1963, and in recent years it has been headed by Rustam Ibrahimbayov. After his relations with the government soured, the authorities created an alternative Union of cinematographers in 2012, headed by Shafiga Mammadova.    Rustam Ibrahimbayov died in 2023,  and the issue of uniting the two unions was a matter of time.

