Armenia is ready to provide a "simplified procedure" for driving along the Meghri road

There can be no clause on the "Zangezur corridor" in the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters, commenting on the latest Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. "There is no clause on the Zangezur Corridor in the agreement, and there cannot be," Simonyan said.

Azerbaijan's desire to establish land communication with Nakhichevan is understandable, and Armenia is ready not only to open the road, but also to consider the possibility of a simplified order of movement. At the same time, there can be no question of any extraterritorial corridor, Simonyan stressed.

As for the road to Nakhchivan via Iran, Armenia is ready to offer Azerbaijan the same conditions. According to the head of the Armenian parliament, "it will be shorter and cheaper."

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local media that Azerbaijan will keep the border with Armenia closed if the Zangezur corridor is not opened.

It should be noted that currently passengers and cargo traveling to Nakhchivan via Iran are checked at the Azerbaijani-Iranian border in Bilasuvar and at the entrance to Nakhchivan (Julfa). The passports of Azerbaijani citizens are stamped on entry and exit to Iran, and the goods are checked through a scanner. It is quite difficult to call this a simplified mode.