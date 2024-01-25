Armenia will transfer 8 new mine maps to Azerbaijan

Armenia will transfer new maps of mine fields to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days.

As Armenpress reports, this was stated by the National Security Service of Armenia on Thursday.

The statement noted that Armenia has already transmitted 972 minefield forms to Azerbaijan several times. The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that there are no better quality cards at its disposal, and the transferred cards were obtained through Karabakh servicemen.

"According to the agreement on December 7, 2023, as a result of negotiations between the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the National Security Service of Armenia resumed a survey of former servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result of which 8 new forms were identified. These forms will be transmitted to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days. Copies of these documents will be transferred to international partners," the statement reads.