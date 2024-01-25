Armenia will transfer 8 new mine maps to Azerbaijan
Armenia will transfer new maps of mine fields to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days.
As Armenpress reports, this was stated by the National Security Service of Armenia on Thursday.
The statement noted that Armenia has already transmitted 972 minefield forms to Azerbaijan several times. The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that there are no better quality cards at its disposal, and the transferred cards were obtained through Karabakh servicemen.
"According to the agreement on December 7, 2023, as a result of negotiations between the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the National Security Service of Armenia resumed a survey of former servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result of which 8 new forms were identified. These forms will be transmitted to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days. Copies of these documents will be transferred to international partners," the statement reads.
- 25 January 2024, 18:14
By a court decision, the term of pre-trial detention of seven former leaders and other high-ranking representatives of the liquidated separatist regime in Karabakh has been extended for another 4 months.
- 25 January 2024, 18:04
In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 40 rulings on the cases of applicants from Azerbaijan, President of the ECHR stated at today's press conference in Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani service of “Voice of America” reports. Most of all, violations of the right to a fair trial were recognized in the rulings on Azerbaijan. This was reflected in 10 decisions.
- 25 January 2024, 17:43
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet Fizuli. The Head of State instructed the Ministries of Culture, Science and Education, together with the National Academy of Sciences, to prepare and implement an action plan on the occasion of the anniversary date.
- 25 January 2024, 15:27
On Thursday, the Khatai District Court granted the defense's request to transfer Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the “Abzas Media” publication, under house arrest, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said. An appeal will be filed against this decision.
