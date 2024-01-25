PACE adopted a resolution restricting Azerbaijan's electoral rights amid controversy
On January 24, at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), deputies voted in favor of resolution No. 15898 restricting the right of the Azerbaijani delegation to vote until the January 2025 PACE session. Although the resolution states that Azerbaijan is not excluded from PACE, it emphasizes the need for the country to fulfill its obligations and take tangible steps in accordance with international standards.
This step was initiated by German MP Frank Schwabe, who justified this decision by continuing human rights violations, an increase in the number of political prisoners and Azerbaijan's refusal to grant access to the PACE delegation to assess the upcoming presidential elections on February 7. Schwabe also referred to Azerbaijan's refusal to allow PACE speakers to enter the Lachin corridor in 2023.
Before the session, the Azerbaijani delegation issued a harsh statement stating that no one, including in the Assembly, can resort to the language of threats and blackmail when addressing Azerbaijan. After this statement, the delegation left the premises of the organization.
Alesker Mammadli, a legal expert, commented on the developments during the segment of the program "A difficult question". Mammadli argued that the PACE resolution reflects a biased attitude and ill-will, even though Azerbaijan bears some responsibility. He acknowledged Azerbaijan's constant disregard for the decisions of PACE and the European Court of Justice, combined with frequent violations of electoral legislation and harassment of journalists.
Mammadli stressed that issues related to human rights, political prisoners, media freedom and media legislation are not something new. PACE has previously treated Azerbaijan with greater tolerance, offering reprimands and delays. However, Mammadli expressed suspicion over the sudden seriousness of the claims, as this is the first time the issue of disenfranchisement of Azerbaijan has been raised.
The legal expert also drew attention to Azerbaijan's position regarding Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions, stressing that the country has relinquished responsibility for human rights in these areas due to the occupation by Armenia since the early 90s. Mammadli disputed the accusations that Azerbaijan exerted pressure on Armenians to force them to leave Karabakh, arguing that the mass exodus in September 2023 was not the result of direct coercion by Azerbaijan, which did not control these territories at the time.
Mammadli argued that the PACE resolution inaccurately reflects these nuances, suggesting that the decision may be more influenced by the political situation and lobbying activities than a fair assessment of the human rights situation. The lawyer called for a more comprehensive consideration of Azerbaijan's complex geopolitical circumstances when assessing its obligations to the Council of Europe.
-
- Politics
- 25 January 2024 18:14
-
Difficult question
-
- 24 January 2024, 22:49
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has attracted attention by sanctioning Azerbaijan, sparking discussions about limiting its powers in the assembly. Some experts argue that these actions are a response to Azerbaijan's growing proximity to Russia, while others attribute it to lingering tensions over the Karabakh issue. Political scientist Ahmed Alili provided insights on the unfolding situation during the "Difficult Question" program.
-
- 24 January 2024, 17:04
Avropa Şurası Parlament Assambleyasının Monitorinq Komitəsi plenar iclasda Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyətinin səlahiyyətlərini təsdiq etməməyi tövsiyə edib. Monitorinq Komitəsi hesab edib ki, Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyətinin səlahiyyətləri ən az bir il təsdiq edilməməlidir.
-
- 22 January 2024, 16:59
Azerbaijan finds itself grappling with challenges in social welfare, as revealed by the latest annual report from the Social Progress Index. Ranking 99th out of 170 countries with a score of 62.67 points, the country faces critical issues in non-economic aspects of social development, prompting a closer examination of underlying factors.
-
- 19 January 2024, 14:11
As Azerbaijan gears up for early presidential elections on February 7, an evident frostiness pervades its relations with the West, particularly with France and the European Union. Tensions escalated as the French Senate passed a resolution urging sanctions against Azerbaijan, prompting a swift response from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, which appealed to the government to take action. The recent espionage episode involving France further compounds the strained diplomatic atmosphere.
Leave a review