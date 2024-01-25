PACE adopted a resolution restricting Azerbaijan's electoral rights amid controversy

On January 24, at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), deputies voted in favor of resolution No. 15898 restricting the right of the Azerbaijani delegation to vote until the January 2025 PACE session. Although the resolution states that Azerbaijan is not excluded from PACE, it emphasizes the need for the country to fulfill its obligations and take tangible steps in accordance with international standards.

This step was initiated by German MP Frank Schwabe, who justified this decision by continuing human rights violations, an increase in the number of political prisoners and Azerbaijan's refusal to grant access to the PACE delegation to assess the upcoming presidential elections on February 7. Schwabe also referred to Azerbaijan's refusal to allow PACE speakers to enter the Lachin corridor in 2023.

Before the session, the Azerbaijani delegation issued a harsh statement stating that no one, including in the Assembly, can resort to the language of threats and blackmail when addressing Azerbaijan. After this statement, the delegation left the premises of the organization.

Alesker Mammadli, a legal expert, commented on the developments during the segment of the program "A difficult question". Mammadli argued that the PACE resolution reflects a biased attitude and ill-will, even though Azerbaijan bears some responsibility. He acknowledged Azerbaijan's constant disregard for the decisions of PACE and the European Court of Justice, combined with frequent violations of electoral legislation and harassment of journalists.

Mammadli stressed that issues related to human rights, political prisoners, media freedom and media legislation are not something new. PACE has previously treated Azerbaijan with greater tolerance, offering reprimands and delays. However, Mammadli expressed suspicion over the sudden seriousness of the claims, as this is the first time the issue of disenfranchisement of Azerbaijan has been raised.

The legal expert also drew attention to Azerbaijan's position regarding Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions, stressing that the country has relinquished responsibility for human rights in these areas due to the occupation by Armenia since the early 90s. Mammadli disputed the accusations that Azerbaijan exerted pressure on Armenians to force them to leave Karabakh, arguing that the mass exodus in September 2023 was not the result of direct coercion by Azerbaijan, which did not control these territories at the time.

Mammadli argued that the PACE resolution inaccurately reflects these nuances, suggesting that the decision may be more influenced by the political situation and lobbying activities than a fair assessment of the human rights situation. The lawyer called for a more comprehensive consideration of Azerbaijan's complex geopolitical circumstances when assessing its obligations to the Council of Europe.