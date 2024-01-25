Seven more separatists have had their pre-trial detention extended by 4 months

By a court decision, the term of pre-trial detention of seven former leaders and other high-ranking representatives of the liquidated separatist regime in Karabakh has been extended for another 4 months.

Upon completion of the anti-terrorist operation on September 19-20, 2023 in Karabakh, Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained three former leaders of the separatist regime Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arkady Ghukasyan, "Speaker of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan, ex-"Minister of Foreign Affairs" David Babayan, ex-"Minister of Defense" Levon Mnatsakanyan, and the so-called "deputy commander of the army" Davit Manukyan. They are charged with starting a war, terrorism, violation of humanitarian law during hostilities, premeditated murders, creation of illegal armed groups, etc.

Earlier, the term of arrest of the former separatist "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, who was also detained after the anti-terrorist operation, was extended for 4 months.