Seven more separatists have had their pre-trial detention extended by 4 months
By a court decision, the term of pre-trial detention of seven former leaders and other high-ranking representatives of the liquidated separatist regime in Karabakh has been extended for another 4 months.
Upon completion of the anti-terrorist operation on September 19-20, 2023 in Karabakh, Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained three former leaders of the separatist regime Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arkady Ghukasyan, "Speaker of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan, ex-"Minister of Foreign Affairs" David Babayan, ex-"Minister of Defense" Levon Mnatsakanyan, and the so-called "deputy commander of the army" Davit Manukyan. They are charged with starting a war, terrorism, violation of humanitarian law during hostilities, premeditated murders, creation of illegal armed groups, etc.
Earlier, the term of arrest of the former separatist "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, who was also detained after the anti-terrorist operation, was extended for 4 months.
Politics
-
- 25 January 2024, 21:53
Armenia will transfer new maps of mine fields to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days.
-
- 25 January 2024, 18:04
In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 40 rulings on the cases of applicants from Azerbaijan, President of the ECHR stated at today's press conference in Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani service of “Voice of America” reports. Most of all, violations of the right to a fair trial were recognized in the rulings on Azerbaijan. This was reflected in 10 decisions.
-
- 25 January 2024, 17:43
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet Fizuli. The Head of State instructed the Ministries of Culture, Science and Education, together with the National Academy of Sciences, to prepare and implement an action plan on the occasion of the anniversary date.
-
- 25 January 2024, 15:27
On Thursday, the Khatai District Court granted the defense's request to transfer Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the “Abzas Media” publication, under house arrest, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said. An appeal will be filed against this decision.
