In 2023, the ECHR adopted 40 rulings on cases from Azerbaijan

In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 40 rulings on the cases of applicants from Azerbaijan, President of the ECHR stated at today's press conference in Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani service of “Voice of America” reports. Most of all, violations of the right to a fair trial were recognized in the rulings on Azerbaijan. This was reflected in 10 decisions.

In 8 judgments, the ECHR recognized violations of the right to freedom and personal integrity, respect for private life, 6 – freedom of association, 5 - property rights, 4 - the right not to be subjected to torture and inhuman treatment, 3 - freedom of expression, 3 - the right to life, 1 - the right to effective legal remedies. In total, in 2023, the ECHR adopted 1,014 substantive rulings.