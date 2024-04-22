Armenians start demining territory to be returned to Azerbaijan
Armenians start demining territory to be returned to Azerbaijan
Demining of the territory near Voskepar village in Armenia's Tavush region has started. Local residents claim that this territory will be returned to Azerbaijan and demining is being carried out for this reason.
Since the morning of 22 April, the police had cordoned off this territory and do not allow residents to enter it. Armenians built a church on this territory, Armenian media reported.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is due to arrive in the region for talks with local residents.
An agreement on demarcation of the border between Tavush and Gazakh was reached
On 19 April at a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani state commissions the parties agreed as follows. According to these agreements, Armenians return 4 villages of Gazakh region, occupied in the early 90s, to Azerbaijan.
The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar arrived in Yerevan today, and is holding meetings with the Armenian leadership.
Politics
-
The Narimanov District Court today decided to place opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu under house arrest, his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said.
-
- 22 April 2024, 17:25
On Monday afternoon, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held talks in the Kremlin. Welcoming Aliyev, Putin said that these days the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline is being celebrated. "Everyone knows very well that your father played a very significant role, headed a government commission, and went to the construction site many times. In fact, he was one of the organizers of this grandiose project, important for the entire Soviet Union. We know this, we remember and we are very grateful to him, we keep the memory of it", Putin noted.
-
- 22 April 2024, 13:34
Russia and Azerbaijan have the desire and potential to develop relations, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow.
-
- 22 April 2024, 12:53
President Ilham Aliyev arrived today on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Vladimir Putin. Aliyev was met at Vnukovo-2 International Airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.
Leave a review