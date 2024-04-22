Armenians start demining territory to be returned to Azerbaijan

Demining of the territory near Voskepar village in Armenia's Tavush region has started. Local residents claim that this territory will be returned to Azerbaijan and demining is being carried out for this reason.

Since the morning of 22 April, the police had cordoned off this territory and do not allow residents to enter it. Armenians built a church on this territory, Armenian media reported.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is due to arrive in the region for talks with local residents.

An agreement on demarcation of the border between Tavush and Gazakh was reached

On 19 April at a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani state commissions the parties agreed as follows. According to these agreements, Armenians return 4 villages of Gazakh region, occupied in the early 90s, to Azerbaijan.

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar arrived in Yerevan today, and is holding meetings with the Armenian leadership.