Armenia's opposition tries to launch mass protests and overthrow Pashinyan
Armenia's opposition tries to launch mass protests and overthrow Pashinyan
After Sunday's rally in Yerevan, Bagrat Galstyanian, a priest who declared himself the leader of the opposition, called on Armenian citizens to start mass acts of disobedience.
Since Monday morning the groups of opposition activists have begun blocking roads in Yerevan and clashing with police. However, authorities have cracked down hard on the rallies, detaining more than 100 people by midday.
“We have to exert pressure, not to give them any opportunity to come to work, because they have no job, they have long been suspended from this job, they are not responsible for anything. Both morally and legally they have completely deprived themselves of the right to be officials,” the priest said at the rally.
Galstanyan also appealed to the leader of the Armenian Church to suspend his religious activities as he has decided to become Prime Minister.
According to Armenian media, the priest gains support from supporters of Armenia's former leaders - Kocharyan, Sargsyan, the Dashnaks and pro-Russian forces.
Politics
-
- 29 May 2024, 17:12
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Pakistan. Bayramov is to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other officials of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.
-
- 29 May 2024, 17:10
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler. According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".
-
- 29 May 2024, 17:01
Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was arrested for distributing videos on social networks, according to his family and associates. Father of the arrested man, Aydin Aliyev, told Turan, that his son distributed video footage of the violent detention of his cousin Ali Isayev in the city of Shirvan.
-
The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.
Leave a review