Armenia's opposition tries to launch mass protests and overthrow Pashinyan

After Sunday's rally in Yerevan, Bagrat Galstyanian, a priest who declared himself the leader of the opposition, called on Armenian citizens to start mass acts of disobedience.

Since Monday morning the groups of opposition activists have begun blocking roads in Yerevan and clashing with police. However, authorities have cracked down hard on the rallies, detaining more than 100 people by midday.

“We have to exert pressure, not to give them any opportunity to come to work, because they have no job, they have long been suspended from this job, they are not responsible for anything. Both morally and legally they have completely deprived themselves of the right to be officials,” the priest said at the rally.

Galstanyan also appealed to the leader of the Armenian Church to suspend his religious activities as he has decided to become Prime Minister.

According to Armenian media, the priest gains support from supporters of Armenia's former leaders - Kocharyan, Sargsyan, the Dashnaks and pro-Russian forces.