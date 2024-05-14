As Blinken Arrives In Kyiv, U.S.Voices Confidence In Ukraine, Anticipates No Major Breakthroughs From Russia

As Blinken Arrives In Kyiv, U.S.Voices Confidence In Ukraine, Anticipates No Major Breakthroughs From Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this morning arrived in Kyiv on a previously undisclosed trip to "demonstrate unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression,” as the State Department put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine’s economic recovery, the State Department said.

He will "emphasize America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," per the Department.

As for the current situation on the frontline, Washington assumes the Russian forces will try to make more advances, in particular on the Kharkiv axis, in the coming week, but no major breakthroughs are expected, as the State Department's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel put it during Monday briefing.

"... Over time, the additional influx of U.S. assistance and continued support from partners will enable Ukraine to continue to withstand this kind of aggression. We continue to feel strongly that Ukraine retains the key advantages in this fight, and its military remains a brave and effective fighting force that is imposing significant costs on the Russian military," Patel said in response to TURAN's questions.

At the Pentagon, officials said on Monday that U.S. military aid "is reaching Ukraine" as that nation's military strives to blunt Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region.

The most recent package, which was announced last Friday, provides military capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent battlefield requirements, including air defense, artillery rounds, armored vehicles and antitank weapons, the Pentagon officials said.