Assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia

On May 15, an armed attack was carried out on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the afternoon. The local press reports that several shots rang out when Fico left a government meeting. Fico was shot at from the crowd. After the shots, he fell down. Slovak TV channel “TAZ” reports that Fico was shot four times, one bullet hit in the stomach.

The publication Plus Jeden Den writes that Fico was wounded in the arm and stomach, and his condition is serious. The shooter, according to the Slovak press, was arrested on the spot.