Assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia
Assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia
On May 15, an armed attack was carried out on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the afternoon. The local press reports that several shots rang out when Fico left a government meeting. Fico was shot at from the crowd. After the shots, he fell down. Slovak TV channel “TAZ” reports that Fico was shot four times, one bullet hit in the stomach.
The publication Plus Jeden Den writes that Fico was wounded in the arm and stomach, and his condition is serious. The shooter, according to the Slovak press, was arrested on the spot.
Politics
-
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has vehemently condemned the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressing his shock and dismay at the violent incident. The condemnation was articulated through a statement posted on President Aliyev’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter).
-
On May 15, the ninth meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border of the Two Countries was held on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.
-
The Binagadi District Court of Baku has granted the request of the investigation to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the Karabakh separatists: Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, David Babyan, David Ishkhanyan, Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and others have been extended for another 5 months, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.
-
Federal investigators have secured a third guilty plea in connection with an investigation into U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on charges that he accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico.
Leave a review