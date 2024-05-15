The term of arrest of Karabakh separatists has been extended for another 5 months

The Binagadi District Court of Baku has granted the request of the investigation to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the Karabakh separatists: Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, David Babyan, David Ishkhanyan, Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan and others have been extended for another 5 months, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The press release recalls that the investigation is underway against "15 members of the separatist regime" under various Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. It should be recalled that these persons were arrested after the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023. They were charged with war crimes, terrorism, illegal creation and financing of armed formations, illegal border crossing, etc.