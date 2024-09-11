At the U.S. Embassy, a tribute was held to honor the memory of those who died in the September 11 attacks

At the U.S. Embassy, a tribute was held to honor the memory of those who died in the September 11 attacks

Today, Ambassador Mark Libby and U.S. Embassy staff gathered to remember the 2,977 innocent lives lost in the 9-11 attacks in New York. The United States will always appreciate how Azerbaijan stood by our side and offered its assistance and support during this tragic moment in our history.

"Today, U.S. Embassy staff, including Ambassador Mark Libby, gathered in New York to honor the memory of the 2,977 innocent people who died as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The United States will always be grateful to Azerbaijan for the support and offer of assistance provided during this tragic moment in our history," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.