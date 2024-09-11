At the U.S. Embassy, a tribute was held to honor the memory of those who died in the September 11 attacks
Today, Ambassador Mark Libby and U.S. Embassy staff gathered to remember the 2,977 innocent lives lost in the 9-11 attacks in New York. The United States will always appreciate how Azerbaijan stood by our side and offered its assistance and support during this tragic moment in our history.
"Today, U.S. Embassy staff, including Ambassador Mark Libby, gathered in New York to honor the memory of the 2,977 innocent people who died as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The United States will always be grateful to Azerbaijan for the support and offer of assistance provided during this tragic moment in our history," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The United States on Wednesday announced additional $700 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, saying that it remained 'fully committed' to Ukraine's victory, to "not only ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself today, but can stand on its own feet strongly, militarily, economically, democratically for many, many days ahead," as Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
“The EU takes note of the public statement concerning Azerbaijan adopted at the 114th plenary meeting (July 2024) of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT). We regret the persistent lack of cooperation by the Azerbaijani authorities with the CPT and call on the Azerbaijani authorities to resume a constructive dialogue with the Committee.
On September 11, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the early parliamentary elections at three polling stations in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district due to identified violations. However, this decision did not affect the overall results of the elections in the district, which has a total of 36 polling stations.
Today, the Baku Appellate Court reviewed Bahruz Samadov's appeal against the illegal search of his apartment and upheld the decision of the Sabail District Court dated September 5, lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. According to her, the search of Samadov’s apartment was conducted without a court order, and without the presence of Samadov or his lawyer. Consequently, the defense requested that the search protocol be declared illegal and that the seized items be returned.
