Trial in the case of the Director of “Channel-11”
Trial in the case of the Director of “Channel-11”
On September 11th, the Baku Serious Crimes Court heard the testimony of the victim, Leyla Almaszade, in the trial of Teymur Kerimov, the head of “Channel -11.” Almaszade stated that she is the director of a private kindergarten. She explained that a child at the institution became ill, and the child's mother, named Wafa, demanded compensation, believing that the child's illness was due to inadequate supervision by the caregivers.
The kindergarten director refused to pay, asserting that the child had contracted a common flu and that the staff were not at fault. The following day, the mother came with Kerimov, who started recording despite Almaszade’s objections. After the broadcast of the report, the mother again demanded compensation. Almaszade agreed to give 300 manats, but only on the condition that the recording would be deleted.
According to Almaszade, the recording was only removed from Facebook, while the report remained on Kerimov's YouTube channel, and he refused to delete it. Almaszade emphasized that she was not acquainted with Kerimov and did not give him any money, and her grievances are related to the child's mother. The next hearing is scheduled for September 27.
For reference, Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Article 182.2.2 (repeated extortion through threats), 182.2.4 (extortion with the aim of acquiring property of significant value), and 182.2.1 (extortion by a group of people acting in collusion) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.
-
- Politics
- 11 September 2024 15:06
-
Politics
-
- 12 September 2024, 10:31
The United States on Wednesday announced additional $700 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, saying that it remained 'fully committed' to Ukraine's victory, to "not only ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself today, but can stand on its own feet strongly, militarily, economically, democratically for many, many days ahead," as Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 September 2024, 19:45
“The EU takes note of the public statement concerning Azerbaijan adopted at the 114th plenary meeting (July 2024) of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT). We regret the persistent lack of cooperation by the Azerbaijani authorities with the CPT and call on the Azerbaijani authorities to resume a constructive dialogue with the Committee.
-
- 11 September 2024, 17:23
On September 11, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the early parliamentary elections at three polling stations in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district due to identified violations. However, this decision did not affect the overall results of the elections in the district, which has a total of 36 polling stations.
-
- 11 September 2024, 17:21
Today, the Baku Appellate Court reviewed Bahruz Samadov's appeal against the illegal search of his apartment and upheld the decision of the Sabail District Court dated September 5, lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. According to her, the search of Samadov’s apartment was conducted without a court order, and without the presence of Samadov or his lawyer. Consequently, the defense requested that the search protocol be declared illegal and that the seized items be returned.
Leave a review