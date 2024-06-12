Attempts to block YouTube account of Turan agency failed.
During the last week, the social network YouTube started blocking videos posted on the page of Turan Agency. Total of 10 videos - interviews, reports and two documentaries made over the last 10 years - were blocked.
This was done on the basis of a complaint filed by Nargiz Gojaeva from email vetenimazerbaycan88@gmail.com who claimed that Turan allegedly violated someone's copyright.
We do not know who it is, and we have not received any claims from such a person. This same Gojaeva did not reply to our appeal and did not explain whose rights may be violated in Turan's original materials, which bear its logo and authors' names.
Apparently, this campaign was organised by pro-government trolls who write off-the-cuff comments and participate in the campaign of harassment of independent media.
For the third time already our film ‘258 PDM ekipaji’, which tells about the heroic BMP crew that killed the international terrorist Monte Melkonian in the first Karabakh war and exposes the falsifier who claims that it was he who killed the terrorist Monte Melkonian, has become an object of attack.
In this situation, only one question remains unclear: why does YouTube so easily block this or that material on the basis of an anonymous complaint? After numerous correspondence with the social network, on 12 June all blocking of Turan's material was lifted.
Since 2018, the biggest problem in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh has been a situation when wArmenia inevitably had to go either through concessions or war. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on June 12, speaking in the Armenian parliament.
- 12 June 2024, 17:34
On June 12, during a speech in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out that Armenia would leave the CSTO.
- 12 June 2024, 15:48
The text of the peace treaty is currently quite mature and can be finalized considering previously signed bilateral agreements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on June 12.
- 12 June 2024, 15:12
The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been completely withdrawn from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on June 12. The personnel, weapons and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan, the message says. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the Khojaly airport, where the peacekeepers were based.
