Attempts to block YouTube account of Turan agency failed.

During the last week, the social network YouTube started blocking videos posted on the page of Turan Agency. Total of 10 videos - interviews, reports and two documentaries made over the last 10 years - were blocked.

This was done on the basis of a complaint filed by Nargiz Gojaeva from email vetenimazerbaycan88@gmail.com who claimed that Turan allegedly violated someone's copyright.

We do not know who it is, and we have not received any claims from such a person. This same Gojaeva did not reply to our appeal and did not explain whose rights may be violated in Turan's original materials, which bear its logo and authors' names.

Apparently, this campaign was organised by pro-government trolls who write off-the-cuff comments and participate in the campaign of harassment of independent media.

For the third time already our film ‘258 PDM ekipaji’, which tells about the heroic BMP crew that killed the international terrorist Monte Melkonian in the first Karabakh war and exposes the falsifier who claims that it was he who killed the terrorist Monte Melkonian, has become an object of attack.

In this situation, only one question remains unclear: why does YouTube so easily block this or that material on the basis of an anonymous complaint? After numerous correspondence with the social network, on 12 June all blocking of Turan's material was lifted.