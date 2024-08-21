Authorities must drop all charges against Abzas Media staff - CPJ
Authorities must drop all charges against Abzas Media staff - CPJ
Azerbaijani investigators charged six journalists from anti-corruption investigative outlet Abzas Media with seven new economic crimes in relation to alleged funding from Western donor organizations in recent days.
“Azerbaijani authorities’ move to throw new charges against Abzas Media’s jailed investigative journalists is testament to the vindictive impulse behind their prosecution of an outlet that has boldly exposed senior officials’ corruption,” said Gulnoza Said, Committee to Protect Journalist’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“Authorities must drop all charges against Abzas Media staff and immediately release all journalists detained over alleged receipt of Western financial support.”
Police arrested Abzas Media director Ulvi Hasanli, chief editor Sevinj Vagifgizi, project coordinator Mahammad Kekalov, and reporters Hafiz Babali, Nargiz Absalamova, and Elnara Gasimova between November 2023 and January 2024 on currency smuggling charges.
The journalists are among 13 media workers from four independent media outlets charged with currency smuggling related to alleged Western donor funding amid a decline in relations between Azerbaijan and the West.
The new charges are:
illegal entrepreneurship in relation to a large revenue
money laundering of a large sum
money laundering by an organized group
currency smuggling by an organized group
tax evasion by an organized group
document forgery
use of forged documents
The journalists deny the charges, a representative of Abzas Media told CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal. They described the charges as “an attempt to end Abzas Media’s reporting on top-level corruption.”
The charges increased the potential maximum jail time from eight to 12 years, according to Hasanli and Gasimova’s lawyers, Zibeyda Sadygova and Bahruz Bayramov.
Politics
-
- 21 August 2024, 21:50
Ulvi Hasanli, director of the independent news platform "Abas Media," has reportedly faced death threats while being held in Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1. The alarming details emerged through his wife, Rubaba Guliyeva, who raised concerns about Hasanli’s safety in the facility, suggesting that his treatment may be a result of his journalistic work exposing human rights abuses.
-
- 21 August 2024, 17:52
Ukrainian users have launched a campaign on social media urging a boycott of gas stations operated by the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR. The reason for this is the agreement reached on August 19 to expand SOCAR's partnership with the Russian company Gazprom.
-
On August 22, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the island of Bonaire, which is under Dutch colonial rule. The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Change Movement, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, told journalist on Wednesday. He noted that in October, the island of Bonaire will submit a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for the island to be added to the list of colonies. “Before presenting the draft resolution to the UN, the delegation will make a plea for peace from Baku,” Abbasov said.
-
- 21 August 2024, 16:44
The Israeli government has approved the allocation of 6.5 million shekels (1,745,000 dollars) for the installation of a national pavilion at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will take place from November 11-22 in Baku, according to the Israeli economic publication "Calcalist."
Leave a review