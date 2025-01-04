AZAL does not Deny or Confirm the Radio Interference of its Aircraft over Astrakhan

In response to a query by Voice of America regarding a report by the Turan news agency about an AZAL flight encountering radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan on January 1, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) issued a statement. The airline assured that the Baku-Kazan flight operated on schedule and adhered to international safety standards. However, the statement did not directly address claims of radio interference and GPRS issues.

On January 3, Turan reported that an AZAL Embraer 190/195 aircraft experienced radio interference and GPRS system malfunctions during its flight from Baku to Kazan on New Year's Day. According to aviation sources, the avionics resumed normal function only after the plane left Astrakhan's airspace. The disruption coincided with reports of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Astrakhan region, which triggered the activation of local air defense systems.

Despite the apparent risks, regional authorities refrained from initiating the emergency airspace protocol, known as "Operation Cover," typically employed in heightened aerial threat scenarios.

AZAL continues to operate the Baku-Kazan route three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. However, recent cancellations highlight the mounting challenges the airline faces in navigating an increasingly volatile region. Kazan remains one of the few Russian destinations served by AZAL after significant route suspensions.

This cautious approach follows the December 25 downing of another AZAL Embraer 190 near Grozny by Russian air defenses. On the same day, Azerbaijan's presidential aircraft "Baku-1", en route to an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, returned to Baku after reportedly encountering technical issues in Russian airspace. These incidents prompted Azerbaijani authorities to suspend flights to several Russian cities, including Ufa, Samara, and Grozny, citing "potential risks" linked to drone activity and regional instability.

AZAL has announced the suspension of flights to affected cities until the investigation into the December 25 crash is complete. Preliminary findings, coordinated with Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency, underline the airline’s heightened focus on passenger safety. A statement on the airline’s Telegram channel reiterated its commitment to operational security.

While Kazan flights remain operational, interruptions, such as the December 28 cancellation, reflect AZAL’s precautionary stance amid escalating uncertainties.

The turbulence over Astrakhan underscores the growing complexity of operating flights in contested airspace. The overlap of civilian aviation with military activity, particularly in regions impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, poses challenges to airlines and regulatory bodies alike. As Azerbaijan reevaluates its aviation strategy in light of these events, the focus remains on ensuring passenger safety while maintaining essential connections.

For now, AZAL’s decision to prioritize safety over operational continuity reinforces the airline's adherence to international best practices, albeit with significant implications for its network and regional diplomacy.