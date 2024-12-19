Azerbaijan accepted in D-8
The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation brings together eight Muslim countries: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. It was established on October 22, 1996, in Istanbul at the initiative of Türkiye.
Ambassador Isiaka AbdulKadir Imam from Nigeria is currently the Secretary-General of D-8, and the organization's secretariat is located in Istanbul.
- 19 December 2024 16:33
- 20 December 2024, 00:22
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the heads of state and government of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for their unanimous support in admitting Azerbaijan to the D-8 during the summit held in Cairo on December 19.
- 19 December 2024, 18:06
On December 19, at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, during the trial of activist Rail Abbasov, the prosecutor delivered their closing statement. The prosecutor proposed finding Abbasov guilty of fraud and sentencing him to 8 years in prison. The defense disagrees with the prosecutor, arguing that the court has not proven Abbasov's guilt.
- 19 December 2024, 17:49
The Baku Sabail District Court has extended the pre-trial detention of young researcher Bahruz Samadov, who is accused of "treason," until March 9, 2025. An appeal will be filed against this decision. Samadov denies the charges and believes that he is being persecuted for his anti-war activities. Samadov was arrested on August 21 on charges of treason, and two days later, the court sentenced him to four months in detention.
- 19 December 2024, 16:08
The United States on Wednesday chaired a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine and denounced Russia’s ongoing war, as well as its increasing reliance on North Korea for missiles, munitions, and troops in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.
