The number of voters in Azerbaijan has decreased again. What could be the reason?

The number of voters in Azerbaijan has decreased once more. According to the latest official announcement, there are 5,876,428 voters in the country.

This information was shared by the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, during the CEC meeting held on December 18. It was noted that this figure might change during the verification process: "Work is ongoing to clarify the number of voters."

On May 27 of this year, the CEC announced that there were 6,326,764 eligible voters in Azerbaijan. In February of this year, prior to the snap presidential elections, the figure was reported as 6,478,623 voters.

The CEC also told "Turan" news agency that voter lists are constantly reviewed and improved: "In the municipal elections to be held in January of next year, more than 5,876,000 voters will cast their votes across 118 constituencies at 5,734 polling stations. Seven of the 125 constituencies are fully composed of internally displaced persons, so their voters will not participate in the elections."

The voter count in Azerbaijan has consistently been a subject of debate, with suspicions raised from time to time by both international organizations and local observers. At times, different state institutions in Azerbaijan have provided varying figures regarding the number of voters.

The head of the Civil Rights Institute, Bashir Suleymanli, commented on the matter to Azadliq Radio, stating that the decrease in voter numbers in municipal elections is due to elections not being held in seven constituencies.

However, the expert also attributes the declining voter numbers from one election to another to other potential reasons: "In fact, it is the Central Election Commission itself that can clarify this issue. I assume that mistakes were made regarding the previous voter count increase, and they decided it needed to be corrected."

According to Suleymanli, data published by the CEC in 2022 indicated an increase of over one million voters: "At that time, CEC and executive authorities attributed this to population growth. Naturally, we did not find these explanations convincing. In subsequent periods, they likely realized that the more they increased the figures, the worse trends they would face. If the population increases, voter numbers should also rise proportionally. However, we see that voter participation is low."

It has not been possible to obtain a response from the State Statistics Committee regarding the latest voter figures announced by the CEC.