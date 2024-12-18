  • contact.az Contact
Snow Expected in Baku

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

In the evening of December 18 and overnight into December 19, snow is expected in Baku, according to a warning issued by the National Hydrometeorology Service of Azerbaijan.

Snowfall is also forecasted for the foothill and mountainous regions of the country during this period, with heavy snow in some areas. The roads across the country are expected to be ice covered.

