  The term of arrest of Bahruz Samedov has been extended until March 9
Bahruz Samedov

Bahruz Samedov

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The term of arrest of Bahruz Samedov has been extended until March 9

The Baku Sabail District Court has extended the pre-trial detention of young researcher Bahruz Samadov, who is accused of "treason," until March 9, 2025. An appeal will be filed against this decision. Samadov denies the charges and believes that he is being persecuted for his anti-war activities. Samadov was arrested on August 21 on charges of treason, and two days later, the court sentenced him to four months in detention.

The European Union and several international NGOs have condemned the prosecution of Samadov, who is known for his pacifist views. He is also recognized for publishing critical articles and commentary about the Azerbaijani government in Western media outlets. Samadov is a contributor to OC Media and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.

Human rights defenders have recognized Samadov as a political prisoner.

Politics

