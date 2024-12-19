The prosecutor proposed to sentence Ramil Abbasov to 8 years in prison

On December 19, at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, during the trial of activist Rail Abbasov, the prosecutor delivered their closing statement. The prosecutor proposed finding Abbasov guilty of fraud and sentencing him to 8 years in prison. The defense disagrees with the prosecutor, arguing that the court has not proven Abbasov's guilt.

Abbasov himself rejects the charges and believes he is being persecuted for his active public defense of another activist, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. The next court hearing is scheduled for December 26, during which the defense will present their arguments.

*It is worth recalling that on September 20, 2023, the Nasimi District Court in Baku ordered Abbasov's detention for four months on charges under Article 178.3.2 (large-scale fraud) of the Criminal Code.

Abbasov denies the charges, considering his active involvement in defending the rights of activist Bakhtiyar Gajiyev, who was arrested in December 2022, to be the true reason for his prosecution.

Human rights organizations have recognized both Abbasov and Hajiyev as political prisoners.