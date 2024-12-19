Political tension in Georgia has reached a boiling point, as over 1,000 businesses joined civil society groups in demanding early elections. Opposition leaders and international observers have expressed concerns over the government's handling of ongoing protests and political crises.

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili praised President Salome Zourabichvili’s address to the European Parliament, calling it a "positive step" in defending Georgia's European aspirations. Zourabichvili, who urged the European Union to advocate for new elections in Georgia, stated, "Georgians remain resilient but expect Europe to stand with us to protect our shared values."

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, condemned the Georgian government for alleged crackdowns on opposition figures and peaceful protesters. “We strongly support the European aspirations of the Georgian people,” she declared. The United States has also signaled its intent to impose additional sanctions on Georgian officials for alleged human rights violations and suppression of dissent.

Council of Europe Secretary-General Alain Berset emphasized the importance of transparency in investigating alleged abuses by Georgian special forces following reports of brutality and looting during the protests. “Freedom of speech and assembly are cornerstones of a healthy democracy,” he stated during his visit to Tbilisi.

Public outrage erupted after opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze was attacked near the parliament building. Authorities have yet to arrest a suspect, drawing criticism from human rights groups and calls for accountability.

The situation has sparked sharp criticism both domestically and internationally. Bidzina Ivanishvili, widely regarded as an influential figure in the ruling Georgian Dream party, has faced calls from the Council of Europe to address the escalating crisis. Meanwhile, opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia described the situation as a "systemic political crisis," urging public officials to break their silence.

As marches continue along Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi with slogans like “From Western Education to Europe!”, analysts warn of a prolonged standoff if significant political concessions are not made. EU Commissioner Valérie Hayer stated bluntly, “Georgians need new, fair elections—there is no alternative.”

The coming days are expected to be critical, as international pressure mounts and civil society mobilizes for broader reforms, placing Georgia at a pivotal crossroads between its European aspirations and internal political challenges.