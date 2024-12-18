MEPs' action in support of journalists and activists arrested in Azerbaijan
MEPs' action in support of journalists and activists arrested in Azerbaijan
On 17 December, a group of MEPs held a rally in support of journalists and activists arrested in Azerbaijan.
MEPs from different political groups called to put an end to repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan.
On 18 December, within the framework of the Plenary Session of the European Parliament, discussions will be held on ‘Continuing repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan, the cases of Gubad Ibadoglu, Anar Mammadli, Kyamran Mammadli, Rufat Safarov and 'Meydan TV’. Following the discussions, a draft resolution will be put to a vote on 19 December.
On 25 April and 24 October this year, the European Parliament adopted resolutions calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners. At the same time, the deputies called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani officials who violate human rights.
Politics
-
- 19 December 2024, 14:36
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Wednesday at the State Department with Marco Rubio, the Florida senator chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to succeed him as top U.S. diplomat, to discuss transition between the two administrations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 19 December 2024, 14:11
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday, once again, publicly backed Georgian people amid concerns of democratic backsliding, and signalled new sanctions against Georgian Dream officials, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 19 December 2024, 14:01
Mass poisoning from smoke occurred in the general education school No.1 in Ashagy Gushchu village of Tovuz region.
-
- 19 December 2024, 13:48
The United States Wednesday issued fresh sanctions on several Russia-based companies over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, including new measures against the operator of the project, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review