MEPs' action in support of journalists and activists arrested in Azerbaijan

On 17 December, a group of MEPs held a rally in support of journalists and activists arrested in Azerbaijan.

MEPs from different political groups called to put an end to repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan.

On 18 December, within the framework of the Plenary Session of the European Parliament, discussions will be held on ‘Continuing repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan, the cases of Gubad Ibadoglu, Anar Mammadli, Kyamran Mammadli, Rufat Safarov and 'Meydan TV’. Following the discussions, a draft resolution will be put to a vote on 19 December.

On 25 April and 24 October this year, the European Parliament adopted resolutions calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners. At the same time, the deputies called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani officials who violate human rights.