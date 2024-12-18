  • contact.az Contact
Washington calls on Baku to respect press freedom

The news agency Turan
On 17 December, the trial of journalists of 'Abzas Media' and journalists who cooperated with it started in Baku.

During the briefing, Turan correspondent asked about Washington's attitude to the arrest of 'Radio Liberty' journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, who co-operated with the publication.

‘We are very concerned about this case and call on Azerbaijan to respect the rights of every person in the country, and especially to respect freedom of the press,’ State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

