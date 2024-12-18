Washington calls on Baku to respect press freedom
On 17 December, the trial of journalists of 'Abzas Media' and journalists who cooperated with it started in Baku.
During the briefing, Turan correspondent asked about Washington's attitude to the arrest of 'Radio Liberty' journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, who co-operated with the publication.
‘We are very concerned about this case and call on Azerbaijan to respect the rights of every person in the country, and especially to respect freedom of the press,’ State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Wednesday at the State Department with Marco Rubio, the Florida senator chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to succeed him as top U.S. diplomat, to discuss transition between the two administrations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday, once again, publicly backed Georgian people amid concerns of democratic backsliding, and signalled new sanctions against Georgian Dream officials, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Mass poisoning from smoke occurred in the general education school No.1 in Ashagy Gushchu village of Tovuz region.
The United States Wednesday issued fresh sanctions on several Russia-based companies over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, including new measures against the operator of the project, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
