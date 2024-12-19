Turkish Army Commander's visit to Baku

Turkish Army Commander General Tuncay Altug continues his visit to Azerbaijan.

The previous day he held a meeting with Commander of the Ground Forces of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Deputy Defence Minister Hikmet Mirzoyev.

The parties discussed issues on bringing the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in line with the model of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Defence Ministry's press service reports.

Then the Turkish delegation met with Air Force Commander Namig Islamzadeh.

During the meeting the importance of bilateral military cooperation in strengthening the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Air Force was emphasised.

Next, the Turkish guests visited the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces and were received by Acting Commander Shahin Mammadov. At the meeting, they exchanged views on joint exercises and sharing experience.