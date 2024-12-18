European Parliament head repeats call to drop charges against Gubad Ibadoglu
European Parliament head repeats call to drop charges against Gubad Ibadoglu
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on 17 December, in Strasbourg, at the ceremony of awarding the Andrey Sakharov Prize, reiterated her call to drop charges against one of the finalists of the award, economist Gubad Ibadoglu.
She welcomed his daughter Zhalya Bayramova, who was in the audience.
Metsola pointed out that Ibadoglu, currently under house arrest in Azerbaijan, had deteriorated in health following his arbitrary and unjust arrest.
‘I take this opportunity to call on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Dr. Ibadoglu, lift the ban on leaving the country and urgently provide him with the help he needs,’ Metsola said.
It ought to be noted that the Azerbaijani authorities denied Ibadoglu the opportunity to travel to Strasbourg to participate in the Sakharov Prize award ceremony.
* Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money) and Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of states, international organisations, politicians, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognised as a political prisoner.
On 22 April 2024, the court granted a defence motion to place Ibadoglu under house arrest.
However, on 4 May, police officers put an electronic bracelet on him to monitor him remotely.
In September, Ibadoglu was asked to suspend the investigation into his case, however, no ban on him leaving the country has been lifted.
