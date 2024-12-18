Weather on Thursday
On 19 December, precipitation is expected in the capital in the form of rain, which will turn into wet snow. Wind is north-western.
Air temperature will be +3+5 at night and +5+7 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80%.Precipitation in the form of wet snow and sleet, in some places intense.
Fog in places, wind is westen, gusty.
Air temperature in the lowlands will be 0+4 at night and +3+8 during the day. In the mountains, up to -8 frost at night, 0 - 3 during the day.
18 December 2024 13:45
18 December 2024, 17:41
In the evening of December 18 and overnight into December 19, snow is expected in Baku, according to a warning issued by the National Hydrometeorology Service of Azerbaijan.
17 December 2024, 13:22
17 December 2024, 12:44
17 December 2024, 12:41
On 18 December, the weather in the capital will be changeable. At night, rain is possible, which will turn into wet snow.
