Western Countries are Involved in Diplomatic Negotiations with the HTS After the Overthrow of Assad in Syria

Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and known by the alias Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has initiated diplomatic discussions with Western nations, urging the lifting of sanctions imposed during Assad's rule.

Germany has begun negotiations with HTS representatives in Damascus, focusing on an “inclusive transitional process and minority protections,” according to the German Foreign Ministry. The talks also aim to explore avenues for diplomatic engagement in a post-Assad era.

Similarly, France has dispatched a delegation to Damascus, led by Special Envoy Jean-François Guillaume. The envoy emphasized France's commitment to supporting Syria's transition and expressed hope to “establish contact with the de facto authorities in Damascus.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while cautiously open to cooperating with Syria's new leadership, called for prudence. “The initial signals are promising, but extreme caution is needed,” she noted on Tuesday.

On Monday, al-Sharaa met with British diplomats and UN representatives, signaling his willingness to build bridges with the international community. In the coming days, he is expected to meet with officials from France and Germany as Western nations explore the possibility of normalizing relations.

During discussions with British envoy Anne Snow, al-Sharaa emphasized the need for sanctions relief, stating that such measures now harm ordinary Syrians. “They must lift all restrictions imposed on both the whip and its victims—the whip is gone. This is non-negotiable,” he said.

He also announced plans to disband rebel groups, integrating their fighters into a unified military structure under the Syrian Ministry of Defense. “Everyone will be subject to the rule of law,” he declared.

Addressing members of Syria's Druze community, a Shia sect comprising about 3% of the pre-war population, al-Sharaa underscored the importance of national unity. “Syria must remain indivisible. A social contract between the state and all confessions is essential to ensure social justice,” he stated.

Western countries appear to be assessing their engagement with HTS based on the group’s approach to minority protections. European Commission President Kaja Kallas, former Prime Minister of Estonia, stressed that lifting sanctions and removing HTS from terrorism watchlists would depend on “actions, not rhetoric.”

Tom Fletcher, UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, expressed optimism after discussions with Syria’s new leadership. He highlighted the “foundation for a significant expansion of critical humanitarian aid” as a potential turning point for the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Qatar, longstanding supporters of the Syrian opposition, have reopened their embassies in Damascus, signaling support for the new regime.

Assad’s removal from power followed an 11-day offensive led by HTS and allied forces, which advanced from northwestern Syria into Damascus, capturing the capital on December 8. The swift regime change has created a unique opportunity to renew diplomatic relations but raises questions about HTS’s stability and commitment to democratic governance.

As Syria's new leadership seeks legitimacy on the global stage, its treatment of minorities and adherence to international norms will face intense scrutiny. For Western powers, the stakes are high: engaging with al-Sharaa could pave the way for a stable transition or deepen divisions in a fragmented Syria.

The coming weeks will test HTS’s sincerity in fulfilling its promises and the international community’s readiness to embrace a government led by a group long regarded with suspicion.