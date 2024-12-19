Vedant Patel: ‘We Stand In solidarity’ With Georgian People
Vedant Patel: ‘We Stand In solidarity’ With Georgian People
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday, once again, publicly backed Georgian people amid concerns of democratic backsliding, and signalled new sanctions against Georgian Dream officials, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"As Secretary Blinken previously said, we are preparing additional actions, including sanctions, to hold those to account for what we would view as undermining democracy in Georgia," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing.
Asked by TURAN about the ruling party's dismissal of the outgoing Biden administration's sanctions, Patel said: "A lot can happen in four to five weeks. There’s still quite a bit of runway left in this administration."
"And what this is about ultimately is the fact that we stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he concluded.
Politics
-
- 20 December 2024, 00:22
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the heads of state and government of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for their unanimous support in admitting Azerbaijan to the D-8 during the summit held in Cairo on December 19.
-
- 19 December 2024, 18:06
On December 19, at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, during the trial of activist Rail Abbasov, the prosecutor delivered their closing statement. The prosecutor proposed finding Abbasov guilty of fraud and sentencing him to 8 years in prison. The defense disagrees with the prosecutor, arguing that the court has not proven Abbasov's guilt.
-
- 19 December 2024, 17:49
The Baku Sabail District Court has extended the pre-trial detention of young researcher Bahruz Samadov, who is accused of "treason," until March 9, 2025. An appeal will be filed against this decision. Samadov denies the charges and believes that he is being persecuted for his anti-war activities. Samadov was arrested on August 21 on charges of treason, and two days later, the court sentenced him to four months in detention.
-
- 19 December 2024, 16:32
The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation brings together eight Muslim countries: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. It was established on October 22, 1996, in Istanbul at the initiative of Türkiye.
Leave a review