Vedant Patel:  'We Stand In solidarity' With Georgian People

Alex Raufoglu
Washington correspondent

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday, once again, publicly backed Georgian people amid concerns of democratic backsliding, and signalled new sanctions against Georgian Dream officials, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"As Secretary Blinken previously said, we are preparing additional actions, including sanctions, to hold those to account for what we would view as undermining democracy in Georgia," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing.

Asked by TURAN about the ruling party's dismissal of the outgoing Biden administration's sanctions, Patel said: "A lot can happen in four to five weeks.  There’s still quite a bit of runway left in this administration."

"And what this is about ultimately is the fact that we stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he concluded.

