Mass poisoning of children in Tovuz school
Mass poisoning from smoke occurred in the general education school No.1 in Ashagy Gushchu village of Tovuz region.
The Gazakh-Tovuz regional department of education informed Turan that as a result of clogging of the cooker's chimney, there was smoke in two classrooms.
As a result, about 20 children felt unwell. The pupils and teachers were moved to a safe place and an ambulance was called.
The smoke was prevented and the cause of the incident is being investigated.
Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the continuity of the education process, the department said.
In its turn, TƏBİB (United Management of Territorial Medical Units) reported that on 19 December at 11.00 a.m., the Republican Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station received a call about mass poisoning of schoolchildren in Ashagy Gushchu village of Tovuz region.
At about 1.20 p.m., 55 people were taken to the Tovuz central regional hospital.
The victims were placed in the intensive care, surgery and infectious diseases departments. Each of them is being provided with the necessary medical care.
