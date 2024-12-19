The European Parliament condemned the repression of civil society and media in Azerbaijan in its resolution

On December 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the authorities' repression of civil society and media.

The preamble of the document states that since 2023, the Azerbaijani authorities have been engaged in a systemic crackdown on civil society, political opposition, human rights defenders, the LGBTI+ community and independent media, which intensified around COP29;

B. whereas there are over 300 political prisoners in Azerbaijan as well as 23 Armenian prisoners of war, including leaders of the former self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic;

C. whereas political prisoner and 2024 Sakharov Prize finalist Gubad Ibadoghlu remains under house arrest; whereas the European Court of Human Rights ruled that his health condition is critical, requiring hospitalisation and urgent heart surgery;

D. whereas civil society leader Anar Mammadli has been in pre-trial detention since April 2024 on bogus charges, with his health deteriorating due to denied healthcare;

E. whereas in early December 2024, the Azerbaijani authorities arrested MeydanTV journalists Aynur Ganbarova, Aytaj Ahmadova, Khayala Agayeva, Natig Javadli and Aysel Umudova, and journalists Ramin Jabrayilzade and Ahmad Mukhtar; whereas they also arrested Baku Journalism School deputy director Ulvi Tahirov, political leader Azer Gasimli and human rights defender Rufat Safarov; whereas all face unfounded, politically motivated charges;

F. whereas environmental activist Kamran Mammadli was attacked by security guards at COP29 and is banned from travelling;

G. whereas prisoners’ human rights are routinely violated through detention in inhumane conditions, torture and specific harassment of female political prisoners, including Nargiz Absalamova;

1. Strongly condemns the Azerbaijani regime’s reported ongoing violations of human rights, including freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, and its politically motivated abuse of the criminal justice system;

2. Urges the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately end the crackdown on all dissident groups and unconditionally release and drop all charges against human rights defenders, journalists and political and other activists prosecuted under fabricated, politically motivated charges;

3. Demands that the authorities immediately lift the travel ban on Ibadoghlu, unconditionally drop all charges against him and allow him to receive urgent treatment abroad; deplores the fact that Ibadoghlu was not allowed to attend the Sakharov Prize ceremony or connect remotely;

4. Calls on Azerbaijan to lift undue restrictions on independent media by aligning its laws on the registration and funding of non-governmental groups and media with Venice Commission recommendations; demands that the authorities end the repression of MeydanTV, ToplumTV, Abaz Media and Kanal13;

5. Calls for EU sanctions under its global human rights sanctions regime to be imposed on Azerbaijani officials responsible for serious human rights violations, including Fuad Alasgarov, Vilayat Eyvazov and Ali Naghiyev;

6. Insists that any EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement – including on energy – must be strongly conditional on respect for fundamental rights and the release of all political prisoners; calls on the Commission to suspend the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy.

434 deputies voted in favor the resolution, 30 voted against, 89 deputies did not participate in the voting.