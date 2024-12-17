Media Literacy Conference in Baku in the context of growing control over the media

On December 17, the “Media Literacy” conference, organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), was held in Baku. The event, conducted as part of Media Literacy Week, underscored both the opportunities and challenges facing Azerbaijan’s media space in an era of rapid digital expansion and rising concerns about disinformation.

Ahmed Ismayilov, the executive director of the Media Development Agency, opened the conference with remarks on the importance of enhancing media literacy across all layers of society. “Improving media literacy is an ongoing process that requires solid communication between state institutions, the media, and the public,” he said. Ismayilov emphasized the need for professionalism in content production, stressing that effective communication principles should form the foundation of trust between the media and society.

Ismet Sattarov, chairman of the Audiovisual Media Council, defined media literacy as the ability to identify, evaluate, and effectively use information. He highlighted that critical thinking, understanding the principles of journalism, and recognizing the complexities of media operations are key to combating disinformation. “Information disseminated by the media does not always reflect reality, and awareness of this fact is fundamental to media literacy,” he stated.

Latifa Akharbash, chairperson of Morocco’s Higher Institute of Audiovisual Communication, shared similar sentiments, pointing to the challenges created by digital information overload. “In today’s rapidly expanding digital society, audiences struggle to distinguish truth from falsehood,” she noted.

The event included panel discussions on “Youth and Media Literacy in the Digital Age,” where speakers emphasized the vulnerability of young audiences to disinformation and the importance of education in media literacy. Winners of a nationwide media literacy survey were also recognized, reflecting the event’s focus on grassroots initiatives.

More than 500 participants attended the event, including government officials, media professionals, civil society representatives, and international experts, underscoring Azerbaijan’s increasing efforts to promote digital literacy. Azerbaijani youth and volunteers played a prominent role, reflecting the event’s outreach to future generations.

However, despite the focus on media literacy, critics argue that state control over the media continues to undermine journalism’s core principles. Azerbaijan’s Journalists’ Code of Ethics, adopted in 2003, defines five critical principles: truthfulness, respect for sources, protection of privacy and dignity, gender equality, and the preservation of professional integrity. Observers note, however, that the first and most fundamental principle — serving the truth — remains compromised under current conditions.

“Media literacy cannot thrive without independent journalism,” said media expert Alekser Mammadli, who is currently imprisoned. “The very foundations of ethical journalism are weakened when journalists are forced to prioritize state narratives over factual reporting.”

This dichotomy — promoting media literacy while controlling media freedoms — raises critical questions about Azerbaijan’s path toward a more informed and discerning public. For now, initiatives like the conference mark a step forward, but observers suggest that meaningful progress will require systemic reforms to ensure the independence and integrity of the media sector.